First Citizens Bank Head of AI Ash Kaduskar to join FinAi Banking Summit as fireside speaker

FinAI News is pleased to announce that First Citizens Bank Head of AI Ash Kaduskar will be a fireside speaker at the FinAi Banking Summit on Monday, March 2, at 2:15 p.m. local time.

The summit, which takes place March 2-3, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown, will bring together a community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the FinAi ecosystem.

Kaduskar recently joined First Citizens Bank, where he is building out the AI and data analytics teams.

He recently shared that he is hiring for:

Responsible AI leader;

AI portfolio management leader;

AI community of practice leader; and

AI data science leader.

Kaduskar previously held data and analytics roles at EY, PNC Mortgage, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Card Services.

The FinAi Banking Summit is a new event designed for leaders across the financial services ecosystem who are driving real transformation, offering a forum to explore what works and what’s next.

