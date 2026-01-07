PNC Head of Data, Automation Ned Carroll featured fireside chat at FinAi Banking Summit

Ned Carroll, head of data and automation at PNC Financial Services Group, will be featured in a fireside chat at FinAi Banking Summit on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:10 a.m. local time.

The event will take place March 2-3 at the Westin Denver Downtown.

At PNC, Carroll is responsible for overseeing the bank’s data strategy and technology efforts. Prior to PNC, he worked as chief customer officer at fintech Azimuth, served as chief data officer at TIAA and also served in leadership roles at Bank of America.

In September 2025, $5 billion PNC announced the acquisition of FirstBank, which is expected to be completed this year.

Additionally, the bank introduced agentic AI into software development, reaping tangible returns, Charaka Kithulegoda, chief information officer and executive vice president of retail banking, said in November 2025 at BIAN Banking Summit 2025.

Register here by Jan. 16 for early-bird pricing for the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit.