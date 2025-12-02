Red Rocks Credit Union CEO to speak at FinAi Banking Summit

Red Rocks Credit Union Chief Executive Darius Wise will speak at the FinAi Banking Summit on March 3, 2026.

The summit takes place March 2-3, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown. It brings together a community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the FinAi ecosystem.

View the full event agenda here.

Wise will speak on the panel “The next 5 years in FinAi” on Tuesday, March 3, at 4:15 p.m. local time. On the panel, he joins BankTech Ventures’ investor Katie Quilligan and Director of Venture Investing at Citi Ventures Jelena Zec.

Panelists will discuss:

What to watch for in AI development;

Assessing startups; and

Balancing technology realities in the AI revolution.

Wise, who joined the credit union in 2019, is spearheading the Colorado-based Red Rocks’ overall modernization, including integrating a new tech stack and core for the $330 million credit union. The FI uses Interface.ai for an AI-driven, member-facing tool and is planning a next-generation AI strategy.

Register for the FinAi Banking Summit here to take advantage of early-bird pricing.