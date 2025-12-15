U.S. Bank’s Prageeth Sandakalum to speak at FinAi Banking Summit

Prageeth Sandakalum, vice president and principal product manager for digital, data and AI at U.S. Bank, will speak Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the FinAi Banking Summit.

The summit brings together executives, technologists and decision-makers across the FinAi ecosystem.

The event will take place March 2-3, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown. View the full event agenda here.

Sandakalum will speak on the panel “AI strategy at scale: Lessons from global banks” at 11 a.m. local time. He will be joined by Matthew McCown, executive director of the data and analytics team at J.P. Morgan Payments.

During the session, panelists will discuss:

AI application; and

Aligning technology with business strategy.

In the third quarter, U.S. Bank attributed operational efficiency gains to AI and technology investments.

“We are maintaining our expense discipline through sustainable process automation and we are executing on our payments transformation with greater focus and strategic investments,” Chief Executive Gunjan Kedia said during the bank’s Q3 earnings call Oct. 16.

