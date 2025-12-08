Varo Bank chief AI, data officer Ahmed joins FinAi Banking Summit

Varo Bank Chief AI and Data Officer Asmau Ahmed will speak Monday, March 2, 2026, at the FinAi Banking Summit.

The summit, which will be held at the Westin Denver Downtown, brings together executives, technologists and decision-makers across the FinAi ecosystem.

Ahmed will speak on the panel “The future of financial services in the age of AI” at 1:30 p.m. local time.

She joins the following industry experts on the panel:

Ash Kaduskar , head of AI, First Citizens Bank ;

Wendy Cai-Lee , chief executive, Piermont Bank ; and

Kevin Green , chief marketing officer, Hapax .

Ahmed was appointed Varo’s first chief AI and data officer in September. Under her leadership, the $282 million Varo launched its AI academy in October, designed to teach employees how to use and identify applications of AI throughout the company, Ahmed previously told FinAi News.

Ahmed is named in the FinAi News list of “FinAi execs to watch in 2026.”

Register here for early-bird pricing for the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit 2026, taking place March 2-3 in Denver.